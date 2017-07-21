Dear Thibs,

The Timberwolves are your team now.

You brought in a familiar face:

Some familiar—fierce!—competitors:

I’m noticing a trend here: these players are thoughtful, articulate.

They’re not the rawr-rawr personality types, or so it seems.

They’re leaders by examples, leaders who put in the work.

Like Jimmy Butler:

Like Karl-Anthony Towns:

They’re just like you, Thibs.

They study the game extensively, consistently getting ready.

They’re also quirky:

Butler, Towns—they’re silly!

Jamal, though:

He’s just fun to watch.

Even you, Thibs!

I have never seen Thibs smile so much in my life. Let alone laugh this is pure gold good evening pic.twitter.com/d3sBpktAkt — Tyus Jones #1 Stan (@JenJones198) June 29, 2017

Love your smiles.

Maybe these are the sides to introverts that make them unique, memorable.

Who really knows. It’ll be interesting to learn more about y’all over time.

As fans, here’s what we know: you, Thibs, you’ve complimented the young core with veterans who are mature, selfless and responsible.

Introverts or not, at the end of the day, you bringing them together, and bringing them here, brings cohesion to our team.

It reinforces the message that rebervates throughout the organization: the Timberwolves are in it to win it!

That’s for sure.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: