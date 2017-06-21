Dear Thibs,

The 2017 NBA Draft is tomorrow!

Are you excited? (nah, you’re probably not)

You’re not a fan like I am. You’re the President of Basketball Operations!

You’ve been working all day for 365 days.

(I wouldn’t be surprised if you don’t sleep)

Alright, let me get to the point: between now and Draft Day, there are a lot of things that you can do with the 7th pick.

You could trade for Jimmy Butler:

(I highly encourage it!)

You could trade for Dwight Howard:

No, wait! He’s off the board.

Bummer.

You could hold onto our 7th pick, and draft the best available player.

Hopefully, this guy falls into your lap:

If not, that’s okay too! Missing out on Jonathan Isaac will not define your legacy.

My point is you could (creatively!) mix and match your options.

Here’s another option: you could say you’ll do something and do nothing at the same time!

And on the day of the draft, you get your player (whoever that will be) and continue with the offseason.

I know, at the end of Draft Day, you would’ve made a decision that reflects the best interest of the Timberwolves.

Like when you held onto Ricky Rubio at the trade deadline. I know you wanted Derrick Rose, according to the rumors.

You stuck to your gut though, kept Rubio, and it turned out to be a wise decision when Zach LaVine tore his ACL.

I mean, here’s a microcosm of what happened:

So you see Thibs, whatever decisions you choose to make, it will work itself out.

And that is why, Thibs, I trust your judgment.

I support you 100%!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: