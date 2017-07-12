Dear Thibs,

There’s something about you….something about you has changed.

I’m not sure what it is, or when it happened (to be precise), but I’m noticing more and more of this:

I mean, really! How many times did you do that this offseason?

I’m trying to think here … trying to recall the time you smiled….

Oh wait, that’s right:

I have never seen Thibs smile so much in my life. Let alone laugh this is pure gold good evening pic.twitter.com/d3sBpktAkt — Tyus Jones #1 Stan (@JenJones198) June 29, 2017

And then there was this time too:

THIS IS WHY WE PLAY pic.twitter.com/FO37nfKM0q — Meredith Minkow (@murrminks) June 29, 2017

Okay, makes sense now!

The moment you acquired Jimmy Butler, the moments when you signed Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson and, soon, Jamal Crawford—these accomplishments give you a lot to smile about.

What that must mean for you—the front office—and the players is that the organization’s heading in the right direction.

Your direction, Thibs, the direction that it’s supposed to head in.

So when you smile, Thibs, it’s more than just a smile.

It’s a vote of confidence that everything will be alright, that our 13 years of missing the playoffs will be over soon.

So, Thibs, could you do me a favor?

When the regular season starts, please be yourself, of course, but for the sake of everyone’s well-being, please continue to do this:

It’s infectious!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

