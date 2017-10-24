Dear Thibs,

I don’t know if you’re on Twitter (or not), but did you see this on Bledsoe’s Twitter account?

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

And the tweet before that?

No Thibs, Mr. Bledsoe wasn’t laughing at you. He was responding to this tweet:

Eric Bledsoe has been listed as questionable for tonight's game with right ankle sprain. — scott bordow (@sbordow) October 20, 2017

What. A. Controversy!

Also, did you read this headline:

Or this one?

The Suns have quickly become the NBA’s punching bag, and Earl Watson’s firing won’t solve that https://t.co/M2DqKOSV6E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 23, 2017

And most recently, this one?

Column — Here's a better plan, Robert Sarver: Sell the Suns https://t.co/9qIMg7Lu3k pic.twitter.com/ZZ8CJGzGa9 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 23, 2017

Heh.

You could sense the exaggeration in the position Sports Illustrated has taken, but they’re not wrong about this fact: there’s a lot of dysfunction in Phoenix, and Eric Bledsoe has had enough of it.

Which begs the question: what are you going to do about it, Thibs?

As the President of Basketball Operations, are you going to try to improve this team by rescuing Mr. Bledsoe from the depths of despair?

There’s this scenario, which the fans agree with:

This trade seems to make the most sense to me pic.twitter.com/lHfVcG8Ylz — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) October 23, 2017

Could you imagine the reactions, if you were able to pull off this trade?

There’s, unfortunately, this roadblock:

Thoughts on Bledsoe: He is a good scorer and a good guard. He also is making 14.5 mil this yr and 15 next. Teague can't be traded until Dec. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) October 23, 2017

Bleh, I guess this puts an end to your plans?

We (the fans) could only dream, right.

But you Thibs, you can’t afford to dream. You were paid the big bucks to explore trade scenarios.

And explore a trade for Bledsoe, you should because when you do, who knows: you might pull off the (second) biggest trade in Timberwolves history (behind Jimmy Butler).

You never know, Thibs.

You never know until you explore.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

