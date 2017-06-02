I am a Timberwolves blogger.

Well, of course!! That’s pretty obvious, right?

But I’m not just any Timberwolves blogger. I own the Howlin’ T-Wolf, a proud affiliation of The Sports Daily Network.

Yes, that’s fairly obvious too.

Okay, so what’s not obvious? Well, that’s what I’ll get into in just a sec.

And that’s the perfect Segway for today’s article: What should you know about before blogging about the Timberwolves?

A couple of things that i’ll list in this three-part series, beginning with part one:

1. The Timberwolves blogosphere looks for writers, especially during the offseason.

If you’re on any social media—say, Twitter—you’ll notice subtle announcements, like this one, in your newsfeed:

Hey #nbafinals fans. a reminder that we are looking for contributors for our site. We have seen tremendous growth lately. DM us for details. — Dunking With Wolves (@DunkingWolvesFS) June 2, 2017

Pretty self-explanatory, right? My former employer—yes, you heard that right: I’ve written for Dunking With Wolves (as a site expert)—is on the hunt for talent right now.

So if you’re feeling the itch to write about the Timberwolves, apply.

See if it’s the right fit for you, then see what happens. Chances are if your writing is decent—like, if you have little to no grammatical errors (for the most part)—you’ll get a chance to prove yourself.

I am, of course, speaking from experience—and maybe from a biased point of view too.

(Note: this is not an endorsement of Dunking With Wolves or the Fansided Network. Just a personal recount of how easy it is to apply for a Timberwolves outlet.)

Anyways. Moving on … (unless you want to take a break. If you do, watch this.)

(Okay, no? Don’t want to watch?) Alright, moving onto the second point:

2. We’re all amateurs (regardless of how many years you’ve been covering the Timberwolves).

I mean that in the most respectful way. Listen: you don’t need to be a professional right off the bat.

We’re all amateurs here. Some of us turn “professional,” sure, but we’re still amateurs.

We’re all learning how to cover the Timberwolves better.

Are there outlets requiring you to be this and that before you could apply? Yes, of course!

You’ll encounter outlets—well, people running those outlets really—that will strictly impose whatever requirements they have for you.

Whether they’re right or wrong, it’s a matter of perspective. And unfortunately, connections.

Okay, maybe not all the time. But sometimes.

For me, I believe we’re all amateurs deep down. (re-read my position above if you still disagree).

So don’t feel intimidated if you can’t write about your favorite player—i.e: Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine or Andrew Wiggins—for your favorite outlet (not at this time at least).

Chances are these Timberwolves bloggers–that’s who we are, really, regardless of our titles—don’t know any more than you do. If they’re not willing to help, which happens—make no question about it—move on.

And don’t feel discouraged! There’s great people out there in the Timberwolves blogosphere, people who are more than supportive (like myself).

Anyways. That’s all for today. I’ll continue with part two this weekend.

Until then, stay tuned AND …

