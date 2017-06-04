Don’t want to read? Listen:

Okay.

In Part 1, I shared two points on what you should know before blogging about the Timberwolves.

And that’s what I’ll talk about in Part 2. Two more pointers to help you get settled into the Timberwolves blogosphere.

So sit back, and enjoy the read (on your phones, tablets, or laptops).

Moving onto the third point:

3. Write in a style that reflects your fandom.

I get it, the Timberwolves haven’t made the playoffs in a while.

We’re all critical fans to some degree, but what stands out is our reaction to the wins or losses—our personalities, in other words.

You could be a fan who likes breaking down the Xs and Os (Me, not really. I try to limit the stats on my takes).

Or, if you’re like me, you’re an optimistic fan who’s trying to make sense of the gray areas that emanates from the Timberwolves headlines:

“As an owner, I’d really prefer players would stay in college a little bit and develop there,” [Glen Taylor] said. https://t.co/IKrtUQU49i — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) May 31, 2017

I do agree with Glen to a certain extent. #PowerOfThePack https://t.co/lmOlwWKQU8 — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) May 31, 2017

So i dont mind players staying there for an extra semester. Enjoy the college exp. Soak it all in. #PowerOfThePack — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) May 31, 2017

Okay, regardless of your personality, it’s what ultimately shapes your take on the Timberwolves.

And there is no right or wrong approach! Nor is there a right or wrong personality.

As long as you write in a way that’s true to yourself, you will stand out.

Yeah, I get it. Others, like yourself (maybe?), could say: “Well, David you’re not objectively covering the Timberwolves, and that makes you sound less credible in the blogosphere.”

Well, if you think that way, you’re wrong.

Every outlet has their expectations on tone and coverage, sure, but they don’t dictate your takes.

They don’t tell you what you can or cannot write about. They could suggest ideas that would strengthen your pieces—you know, like “include this, take this out. What about this”—but in the end, no one’s telling you to shun your personality for the sake of “objectivity.”

So just be you. Write in a way that reflects you.

That’s how you establish your credibility in the blogosphere 🙂

Alright, I know you read a lot. Feeling tired? If you are, watch this:

If you’re not feeling tired, I’m moving onto the fourth point:

4. Know your limits.

You’re not going to be doing everything.

What do I mean by that? You’re not going to be blogging, tweeting, making gifs, or podcasting 100% of the time.

We’re human beings. We have different things going on in our lives.

Which leads to me a little secret, by the way: the Timberwolves blogosphere is filled with personalities and unique talents.

Some love writing. Some love podcasting, and some just like tweeting.

And here’s another secret: some may write more overtime. Some may write less, instead podcasting more.

Regardless of your talents, know your strengths and weaknesses.

And your weaknesses, by the way, are not your weaknesses…forever. If you want to turn your weaknesses into your strengths, by all means!

But know your strengths first. What I mean by “strengths” is focus on what you enjoy doing.

That’s ultimately your source for strength, and motivation: doing what you like to do. Best!

For me, that’s writing (short forms). For you, it could be the opposite.

I don’t know, I’m not you but I’m excited for you! 🙂 I’m excited to see what you enjoy doing.

That’s it for today. I’ll be posting Part three in the not too distant future.

Until then … stay tuned AND

Go Timberwolves!