Timberwolves Acquire Jimmy Butler. AND I’m freakin’ speechless!
Posted by on June 22, 2017

Dear Thibs,

OHH MAN….

You are the man!!!

I was watching Sports Illustrated when I heard the news:

I was sitting on the edge of my seat….

And then minutes later, I heard this:

Did I hear that correctly?!

(WOW!)

I had to stop what I was eating, and pay attention!

And when you finally had my attention, Thibs, I heard this from Woj:

My heart was pounding….AND POUNDING, AND POUNDING!

Oh my gosh….how much more could I take….

Apparently, a lot more! Here’s how I felt:

Ohh Thibs…I love you THIBS!

Oh my gosh…I can’t even….I can’t even describe how I feel right now.

I wanted this deal so badly.

I wanted this deal done. Right now!

And it did:

My reaction??

[Unintelligible] … [Unintelligible]

Jimmy Butler‘s going to the Timberwolves! He’s reuniting with Thibs!

I just wanted to say this:

You too Thibs. Thank You!

Thank You for acknowledging my fandom.

Thank You for reviving my fandom!

I knew on the day you were hired, that you were going to establishing a winning culture in Minnesota, that the Timberwolves will be relevant soon.

I’m so glad it was tonight….!

Thank You again Thibs, Mr. Taylor and everyone in the Timberwolves organization who worked behind the scenes.

I’m freakin’ speechless right now…

…This is a dream come true!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Photo: Meredith Minkow

