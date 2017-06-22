Dear Thibs,

OHH MAN….

You are the man!!!

I was watching Sports Illustrated when I heard the news:

WOW! Butler close to joining Timberwolves!! Let's make it happen!!!!#PowerOfThePack — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) June 22, 2017

I was sitting on the edge of my seat….

And then minutes later, I heard this:

According to SI, butler deal has been agreed upon in principle. Developing…#PowerOfThePack — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) June 22, 2017

Did I hear that correctly?!

(WOW!)

I had to stop what I was eating, and pay attention!

And when you finally had my attention, Thibs, I heard this from Woj:

Chicago is finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and No. 7 pick, league source says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

My heart was pounding….AND POUNDING, AND POUNDING!

Oh my gosh….how much more could I take….

Apparently, a lot more! Here’s how I felt:

Ohh Thibs…I love you THIBS!

Oh my gosh…I can’t even….I can’t even describe how I feel right now.

I wanted this deal so badly.

I wanted this deal done. Right now!

And it did:

Wow!! According to SI, Lavine, Dunn, and 7th pick going to the Bulls! #Twolves getting 16th pick + Butler#PowerOfThePack — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) June 22, 2017

My reaction??

[Unintelligible] … [Unintelligible]

…Jimmy Butler‘s going to the Timberwolves! He’s reuniting with Thibs!

I just wanted to say this:

You too Thibs. Thank You!

Thank You for acknowledging my fandom.

Thank You for reviving my fandom!

I knew on the day you were hired, that you were going to establishing a winning culture in Minnesota, that the Timberwolves will be relevant soon.

I’m so glad it was tonight….!

It's Official. Timberwolves Acquire Three-Time NBA All-Star and 2016-17 All-NBA Third Team Selection Jimmy Butler » https://t.co/EzD0baxDb4 pic.twitter.com/FnaQmQ7Uto — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 23, 2017

Thank You again Thibs, Mr. Taylor and everyone in the Timberwolves organization who worked behind the scenes.

I’m freakin’ speechless right now…

…This is a dream come true!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

