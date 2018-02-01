Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

It's final: Wolves hold onto big lead these time vs. Bucks, win their 11th consecutive home game and avoid a three-game losing streak for seventh time this season, 108-89 — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) February 2, 2018

Wolves are going to win their 11th straight game at home. Towns with 24 (10-13), 11 and 3, Butler with 28 and 6 a. Wolves shooting 55% — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 2, 2018

Another double-double tonight for Karl-Anthony Towns to help the #Twolves win their 11th straight home game: "With these fans behind us, anything is possible" pic.twitter.com/hcfeO0dpoV — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 2, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

108-89 is the final. Really strong performance tonight. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) February 2, 2018

Takeaways:

1) Wire to wire win

2) KAT engaged early

3) 11 straight home wins

4 Milwaukee is beat up

5) Stars all over Target Center — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) February 2, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

"You're posting too much Jimmy Butler stuff" pic.twitter.com/pEj3rM6AsN — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 2, 2018

Fun times. The recent stretch being somewhat of a ridiculous schedule is probably relevant. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) February 2, 2018

Tonight was amazing — Retirement Body (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) February 2, 2018

The rest is history.

Go Timberwolves!

