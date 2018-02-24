Dear Timberwolves fans,

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays! Here are the results of today’s game:

Outside it may be snowing, but inside we made it rain! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/11sP4LtiK4 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 25, 2018

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

The two found some common ground (in the form of football, of course).

After this exchange, Jimmy provided Matthew with a brand new jersey and a pair of Jordan 32s! pic.twitter.com/EW0Uxw7caB — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 25, 2018

Tyus with the thievery pic.twitter.com/6u9dFYT8ee — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 25, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Wolves announce 11th sellout of season, 18,978, despite the snow — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) February 25, 2018

.@JCrossover says the @Timberwolves need to trust each other in order to have success without Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/qzLyWweCGl — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 25, 2018

Butler-less Timberwolves pull away late to beat Bulls https://t.co/wntKy2Wcnv via @pioneerpress — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) February 25, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

1) Teague fantastic

2) Jamal had hot hand – so fun to watch

3) D played with actual effort/energy 2H

4) Taj is Mr. Consistent

5) Another dble-dble for KAT

6) LaVine 21/7/6 in return

7) Wiggins 23pts (10/18 FG)

8) HUGE, needed win with brutal schedule awaiting — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) February 25, 2018

As weird as it seems, your Minnesota Timberwolves are now in sole possession of the #3 seed in the West. Of course, they're also only 3.5 games ahead of the #9 Clippers. — Dunking With Wolves (@DunkingWolvesFS) February 25, 2018

Nice bounce-back win for #Twolves, taking down Chicago 122-104. Teague with a great game (25p/7r/7a), while Wiggins (23p), Towns (22p/13r), Gibson (19p/10r) and Crawford (19p) stepping up nicely in the first game without Jimmy Butler. Wolves now at 37-26, now No. 3 in the West. — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) February 25, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Sorry Zach. This is Downtown Minneapolis.. Payback time.. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/NoBsyLrynD — Ahmet Can Solmaz (@ahmetcan_solmaz) February 25, 2018

Great Win! Jimmy Butler has definitely taught these guys a lot! Everyone stepped up today! Towns showed up at the end and turned the momentum! #AllEyesNorth #PrayForJimmy — bballtubing (@BballTubing) February 25, 2018

A LOT of credit to Teague and Taj tonight. Dunn's still a complete loose cannon; Teague's steadiness let the Wolves survive the first 3 quarters. And Taj's defense on Markkanen was what ultimately let Towns be the deciding factor. KAT found his shot. Taj didn't let Lauri find his — Key Sang (@Phantele_) February 25, 2018

Huge win for the @Timberwolves tonight. Oh and shout out to @JimmyButler for being an amazing human being. #MakeAWish #AllEyesNorth — Nicholas Kreidberg (@niczak) February 25, 2018

