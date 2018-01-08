Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Tom Thibodeau on #Twolves' win over Cleveland: I thought for three quarters, we played as well as we've played all year pic.twitter.com/gM4spYxMQd — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 9, 2018

"We just want to get better." After acknowledging that Minnesota "put a good one" on the @cavs, all LeBron is focused on is the team improving. pic.twitter.com/Sm1QTMUbzB — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 9, 2018

Timberwolves Media:

It's a final: Wolves beat LeBron, Love and Cavaliers with a wire-to-wire 127-99 victory that was over basically after three quarters. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 9, 2018

Final: Wolves 127, Cavs 99.

First time LeBron leaves Target Center a loser since 2005 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 9, 2018

That's Jimmy Butler's 7th straight win over LeBron James. Jimmy Butler, King of the North — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) January 9, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

watching the Tyus dunk on loop for the rest of the night — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) January 9, 2018

“I’m never happy.” ~Thibs — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) January 9, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Let’s go! wolves just held Lebron to his worst +/- of his career #AllEyesNorth — 🌨🐺 (@WolvesTime) January 9, 2018

Twolves just destroyed tonight and Tyus yoked on LeBron. Maybe he will get his name right now. #wolves #AllEyesNorth — Joey Shimek (@JoeyShimek) January 9, 2018

Really good win for the @Timberwolves gotta get this streak going before the all star break. #Twolves #AllEyesNorth — Gabe Daray Carrillo (@GabeDaBabe23) January 9, 2018

Teague is no chump, but you can’t rationalize Tyus at 12MPG when he returns. 28/20, or playing together, is going to be needed. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) January 9, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

