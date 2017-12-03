Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Gorgui with the feed, Jimmy with the hoop & the harm 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/jdJ6iKE2u1 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 4, 2017

I will take that, thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/O5PAUY279N — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 4, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

This Timberwolves lineup has a net rating of -12.5 in the fourth quarter this season- let’s see how this last 7 minutes goes — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) December 4, 2017

DeAndre Jordan has a different hairstyle every time I see him on television — Drew Mahowald (@DrewMahowald) December 4, 2017

And that's another Minnesota Timberwolves FIRST DOWN! I wish Cole Aldrich's brain could be mic'd up for these games. pic.twitter.com/9URKseMalE — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 4, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points: A win is a win but I want to play some defense one of these days pic.twitter.com/RFt03NuqKu — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 4, 2017

Tom Thibodeau: It's important for us just to find ways to win pic.twitter.com/PoMBYLlTR5 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 4, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) Jimmy was the unstoppable Jimmy we traded for in 4th

2) Butler and winning were probably the only positives tonight

3) KAT's defense is limiting his and this team's ceiling

4) I Wish Thibs liked Tyus as much as he likes/trusts Crawford

5) Absolutely needed that Win — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 4, 2017

Thibs talked about finding ways to win no matter what. Teague says “Ugly but it’s a win.” KAT: “A win is a win.” The message has been consistent. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 4, 2017

Wolves are sticking with the “we got the win” rhetoric tonight — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) December 4, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

If KAT stays home and Wilson gets an open three, then everyone's yelling about how Towns didn't close out. It's purely reactionary. The defense needs to not be in that situation in the first place and that's on everyone — Key Sang (@Phantele_) December 4, 2017

Another huge thank you to one of my favorite Timberwolves reporters in the world @JonKrawczynski for taking the time out to meet my coworkers at their first NBA game! You’re so appreciated! pic.twitter.com/u8iKlYjE0U — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 4, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

