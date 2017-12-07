Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

Oh, Jamal Crawford is going to try and take this game over? I'm okay with that. pic.twitter.com/nBUn0AqdAk — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) December 7, 2017

Or go Hack a Jordan for a few possessions. Force him to either hit free throws or make Doc take him out — Bryce (@freetyus) December 7, 2017

I just don't understand how a coach in the NBA can be so unaware of the situation and the rules. And it happens every game. — Alex Berg (@AlexBerg22) December 7, 2017

Why Thibs doesn’t play Tyus more after his 4 game of perfection completely baffles me — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 7, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Staples Center is still a special place for @Timberwolves veteran and former @LAClippers star @JCrossover pic.twitter.com/mGkdOpk4uV — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 7, 2017

Head coach Tom Thibodeau says the @Timberwolves' ball movement was good against the Clippers, but their defense needs to keep improving. pic.twitter.com/37G37dOXSF — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 7, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

It’s December 6 and the Wolves now have 15 wins. — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) December 7, 2017

Takeaways:

1) Better effort

2) KAT has bounce back game

3) Teague, Taj and Jimmy good

4) Wolves made game too close

5) DAJ is a beast on the boards

6) 3 day break so high mins not big deal

7) A Needed W! — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 7, 2017

THIBS SNAPPED! — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) December 7, 2017

Oh boy Thibs didn’t like that question about KAT trying harder defensively when he gets more touches. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 7, 2017

Plenty fine to complain about Thibs' minute allotments, Lord knows he has prior on this. But going into three days off into a five-game homestand (plus they've needed every bit of most of those minutes) gives me a little pause with complaining too much about it tonight. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) December 7, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Great win start to finish for the Wolves. Played fast, moved the ball, got into it defensively. They need to remember this feeling. Let it roll over the rest of December. Get into a groove of playing like this every night so they hit that brutal January schedule running — Key Sang (@Phantele_) December 7, 2017

We will take that win!! Go Wolves!!! Some great stretches of ball on both ends now need to find a way to play a complete game. #NBA #Twolves #Clippers #AlleyesNorth pic.twitter.com/wK79XYihdS — Rob (@TheSportsminn) December 7, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: