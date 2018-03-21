Dear Timberwolves fans,

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, analyst Kevin Lynch says Jeff Teague had one of his better games (20 points, 12 assists) of the season against LA. pic.twitter.com/OAQ4zSPuoc — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 21, 2018

Thibs says Wiggins was "awesome" against LA, inspiring his team with hustle and effort all night. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/zyaQyKEV9u — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 21, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways

1) A needed W

2) KAT, Wiggins, Teague were all great

3) Rose played well but got hurt

4) Maybe best ball movement of year

5) Need to go on hot streak and avoid 7th and 8th seeds. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) March 21, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

7th in the West, one win out of 5th. #AllEyesNorth — Kyle Ashton (@beefdaddy4) March 21, 2018

The common cold was NOT going to keep me from watching my @Timberwolves crush the Clippers. I may feel it tomorrow but #AllEyesNorth for now!!

Go #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/3uacBB1uiS — Mickeli Bedore (@mickelibedore) March 21, 2018

The fact that people are saying to start Drose is sickening. They are probably the same ones who think kawhi is leaving San Antonio. Don't know shit about basketball. #alleyesnorth #timberwolves #jeffteague — Riley (@ReignOfRiley) March 21, 2018

If I'm correct, the Wolves only have one player who would qualify for this with actual playing time so it's not a surprise pic.twitter.com/rmj97m4Eb9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 21, 2018

