Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

.@22wiggins with a monster that will haunt your dreams! 💀 pic.twitter.com/cxCPZMwYDg — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 31, 2017

A big night for @Teague0 in Miami! 🔥 23 PTS | 5 REB | 11 AST pic.twitter.com/B5mnC4ajFO — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 31, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

Teague 🔥🔥 — Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) October 31, 2017

TEAGUE YAY!!!! — Jen Stones Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) October 31, 2017

Oh my god Wiggins 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Bryce (@freetyus) October 31, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

KAT: "It was a team game we won today." #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/aG6GKYsSAL — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017

Thibs: @Timberwolves' second unit brought energy and "defensively, they got us going" #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/Dpj0FtwIlF — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017

Analyst Kevin Lynch says the @Timberwolves' 3-point shooting was a "real weapon" against Miami. #WolvesFastbreak pic.twitter.com/lUDlEtVBYZ — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Wolves win! — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) October 31, 2017

Bam Adebayo had 10 offensive rebounds tonight so that remains an issue for the Wolves. Centers are crushing it on the o-glass vs. Towns. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) October 31, 2017

Other thoughts: Effort is so big for this team, need to show it all the time. Team shows big flashes during game. Bjelica needs minutes. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) October 31, 2017

Watching back 4th/OT. Wiggins actually played much better defense on Waiters than Butler dud. Just odd, but true. — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) October 31, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Great win by the Timberwolves. #AllEyesNorth — Andrew Melby 🐐 (@andrew_melby_15) October 31, 2017

Another good crunch time victory 🐺 #AllEyesNorth — HTTR SZN (3-3) (@JiggyDaveee) October 31, 2017

The Wolves definitely know how to make the end of games exciting 😬#AllEyesNorth — Aʙsᴏʟᴏᴍ Jᴀᴍᴇs 😱 (@absoloj) October 31, 2017

High level, gutsy, scrappy win. Never doubted them. Jeff Teague is the best point guard in the league. #howl #AllEyesNorth — Ben Kampa (@BenKampa) October 31, 2017

