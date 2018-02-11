Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Some say that ball is still falling… pic.twitter.com/0nJVsi2yk0 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 12, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Jamal Crawford had 12 points off the bench in the #Twolves' win: "I thought our defense stepped up" pic.twitter.com/CJYuK1h4vR — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 12, 2018

Tom Thibodeau following a 111-106 win over Sacramento: "We didn't play well, but we did enough to win in the end" pic.twitter.com/8PqdtAwTdG — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 12, 2018

It's easy to get a little jaded or take things for granted in this biz. Then you see the look on 2 youngins' faces when they got to meet KAT postgame and you realize all over again how lucky we all are to be doing this — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 12, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

🐺 win 110-106 over the 👑s. Tough game. Good to pick up the win. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) February 12, 2018

Takeaways

1) KAT phenomenal – 29/8/6

2) Odd night from Butler

3) Fox, Bogdan have bright futures

4) MIN now 8-0 after 2-gm losing streak

5) 13 straight home wins

6) Rockets Tuesday — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) February 12, 2018

Quiet locker room tonight at Target Center. It’s clear the Wolves are unsatisfied with the close win over Sacramento and particularly the low energy and poor execution on the defensive end. They expect a lot more. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) February 12, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Tyus Jones 3 steals in two minutes was such a critical game changer. This game was also unnecessarily stressful — Tyus Jones’ best friend (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) February 12, 2018

My analysis: the wolves ended the game on a 111-106 run https://t.co/va1OIsLFXH — The Ghost of Thibs Past (@freetyus) February 12, 2018

Huge game from Towns – the Wolves needed all of it. Without KATs contribution, the Kings likely would have won this game. #AllEyesNorth — glenn steinke (@glennsteinke) February 12, 2018

thank god we beat the Kings today #AllEyesNorth — Harrison Malone (@harrisonmalone_) February 12, 2018

It wasn’t pretty, but the Wolves won their thirteenth straight at home! #AllEyesNorth — Marco Monteiro (@MMonteiro90) February 12, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

