Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

From the pass to the flush, it was all beautiful! pic.twitter.com/gtylyczto6 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 13, 2018

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Taj Gibson: "You can tell that the urgency to win in this locker room is really important" pic.twitter.com/iX8MupbZEE — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, Kevin Lynch says Minnesota's bench was key in tonight's win pic.twitter.com/oKXR1GwILA — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

Timberwolves Media:

How about that stretch the Wolves bench + Towns just put together to start the 4th.. Stretched the Wolves lead from 1 to 14.. — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) January 13, 2018

Wolves up 12 and game essentially over, Butler chases down Porzingis in open floor to knock ball away and prevent a dunk. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 13, 2018

Wolves now trail Spurs by half game for third place in the West & lead 5th place Portland by 4.5 games with Blazers coming to town Sunday — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 13, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

if the Wolves go .500 for the rest of the year, they'll finish with 47 wins. chew on that for a while. — poop_hat (@nba_poop_hat) January 13, 2018

i don’t know what Andrew is saying but i agree with him pic.twitter.com/4yexP0Iqgn — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) January 13, 2018

Update: yes. Can I report that the Wolves proposed a blockbuster deal to the Cavs involving LeBron James, Jeff Teague and Gorgui Dieng? (I’m assuming they didn’t but the second graf of my article would read just about the same) pic.twitter.com/2SHkubXqLl — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) January 13, 2018

I wouldn't trade Taj Gibson for Blake Griffin. — Alex Berg (@AlexBerg22) January 13, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Had a great night watching the division leading @Timberwolves take down the @nyknicks The crowd even started the #Skol chant! Exciting times in MN! #AllEyesNorth #WolvesWin 🐺🏀 pic.twitter.com/FUkD1xlB5y — Coach D. Diaz (@Donny_Diaz88) January 13, 2018

From a Wolves fan on the other side of the globe (Australia), thankyou @tweetdavebenz @JimPeteHoops for making each game so damn enjoyable! @Timberwolves #AllEyesNorth — Jarryd Gardner (@jarrydgardner) January 13, 2018

There’s no way in hell the Timberwolves trade KAT for Blake Griffin lol #NBA #AllEyesNorth #ItTakesEverything — Devin (@DevinScott64) January 13, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

