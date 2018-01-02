Dear Timberwolves fans,

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays! Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Thibs talked in length about the improvements on his #Twolves team from top to bottom after the victory over LA: pic.twitter.com/4ncNNfoOtt — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 2, 2018

Timberwolves Media:

Wolves score another wire-to-wire win in 114-96 victory over the Lakers — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) January 2, 2018

Wolves have now started last two games 33-0 after tonight’s 16-0 start — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 2, 2018

Wolves win 114-96.

Butler: 28, 9a

Wiggins: 21, 9r, 4a

KAT: 16, 13

Dieng: 17 on 7-8 Wolves 7th win in 8 games (24-14) — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 2, 2018

Wolves beat the Lakers 114-96 for their 7th win in their last 8 games to improve to 24-14. At this point last season, they were 12-26. '17/'18 – 24th win in 38th game on Jan. 1

'16/'17 – 24th win in 60th game on Feb. 27#AllEyesNorth — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) January 2, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

It was an extremely happy locker room tonight and the Timberwolves are pretty damn good. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) January 2, 2018

Andrew Wiggins seems to have broken out of his slump.

His last 4 games:

19.3 PPG

4.3 RPG

1.8 APG

46.4 FG%

52.2 3PT%

16.3 +/- pic.twitter.com/zmP69nzxpA — Jake Paynting (@jakepaynting) January 2, 2018

Somehow this number improved tonight. pic.twitter.com/jNvmdMvGle — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) January 2, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

A win against the @Lakers is always satisfying #AllEyesNorth especially when they have a poor choice in wardrobe — MC Jonny B (@MCJonB) January 2, 2018

Altho they stole our team I’m really feeling these Mpls Lakers unis they are wearing vs the @Timberwolves tonight. Nice nod to us and their history #AllEyesNorth — Real Cat Riley (@RealCatRiley) January 2, 2018

Thanks @Lakers for repping our city with your throwback unis #alleyesnorth pic.twitter.com/mCI0uREE6m — Angel Toro (@mistertoro) January 2, 2018

