I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Sam Cassell, Latrell Sprewell, Gary Trent, Troy Hudson, and Chauncey Billups all in the building tonight. #ForFlip pic.twitter.com/QOP9bW1uXT — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 16, 2018

An artist created a painting for #ForFlip during halftime of the @Timberwolves game! pic.twitter.com/bctMgSarOD — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2018

15-point comeback. #AllEyesNorth Gibson – 28 PTS (career-high) | 7 REB

Butler – 24 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST

Teague – 20 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB

Crawford – 15 PTS | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/H8sFnvprJ6 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 16, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

A banner will be raised and a promise will be made: The Timberwolves will never forget Flip Saunders https://t.co/ffwIbfn3XU — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 15, 2018

KAT was so ready to get his All-Star break going, he started answering his own questions. pic.twitter.com/uMhQ0BCfm7 — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) February 16, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) Huge come from behind W

2) Team never gave up

3) Jimmy huge down stretch

4) Thibs stuck w/ hot hand in Crawford down stretch. I like it!

5) Big bench stretch in 2nd half

6) Wiggins where you at?

7) Needed that W!

8) Happy All-Star break — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) February 16, 2018

You knew the Timberwolves weren't going to lose on Flip night. — Collin Kottke (@CollinKottke) February 16, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

It’s a W for the Wolves tonight! 💙#AllEyesNorth — melaknee (@BirkeInTheCity) February 16, 2018

The @Timberwolves head into #NBAAllStarWeekend having played an insane 61 games (out of 82). No other team has even played 60; four teams have played in 56 games or fewer. Exhausting schedule so far, now lots of rest. Impressive to be at 36-25. #AllEyesNorth #StatGeek — Gabe Stoesz (@Gabelstoesz) February 16, 2018

