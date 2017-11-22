Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

Final: Wolves 124, Magic 118 Wolves move to 11-7 on the season. Butler with 26. Gibson with 24. Teague with 22. Wiggins with 20. — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 23, 2017

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Do you believe in . . . magic? 😏 pic.twitter.com/kZ0DYp4Phx — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 23, 2017

Jimmy Butler swipes it. Score it pic.twitter.com/0C3tdgZ4rA — StreetHistory (@streethistory) November 23, 2017

Yo Jimmy. You taking notes from Jamal? pic.twitter.com/4mcPh7bwj4 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 23, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

Bjelica… shoot. Just shoot. — SKOL (@Jessie_Silbaugh) November 23, 2017

I LOVE GOOD-SHOOTING JIMMY BUTLER! — Jake Paynting (@jakepaynting) November 23, 2017

Andrew Wiggins is having a really fun third quarter — Drew Mahowald (@DrewMahowald) November 23, 2017

ANDREW WIGGINS IS TAKIMG THIS GAME INTO HIS OWN HANDS! — Tyus Jones deserves more minutes (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 23, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

The Wolves could win the NBA title and it wouldn't get the roar that you hear in this place when some poor guy misses two fourth-quarter free throws and everyone gets free Cherry Berry. — Judd Zulgad (@1500ESPNJudd) November 23, 2017

Taj Gibson has 24 points tonight, last time he had 24 in a game was February 11, 2014. You think Thibs' minutes he plays his starters is bad today, take a look at that box score… (Gibson played 46 minutes, no overtime…) pic.twitter.com/iU9a7uKee3 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 23, 2017

Great win by my @Timberwolves amazing third quarter! Fourth wasn't so good but didn't let it slip away like Detroit. Call me a Wiggins Stan but loving his improvement on D. KAT still needs more touches and Taj showed the Offense side. Our bench needs some help. #AllEyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) November 23, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

That Timberwolves game was…um…something else. As I say though, you never apologize for winning! — Chad Baldock (@ChadBaldock) November 23, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

