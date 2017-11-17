Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Make that another double-double for @TajGibson22! 🔥 10 PTS | 10 REBS pic.twitter.com/pV2xx7wWy0 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 18, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

It’s so fun to watch a consistently good Bjelica — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) November 18, 2017

Wiggins' athleticism makes the game around him look like a slow motion flick. — William S. Harris (@NightOwlGuy) November 18, 2017

Is there a more beautiful sight than the Timberwolves being up by 20 in the 4th quarter? — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) November 18, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

What did Tom Thibodeau tell the @Timberwolves after that first half? Jeff Teague isn't saying, but the results speak for themselves pic.twitter.com/IGySuy0MpK — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Wolves improve to 10-5 with their win over the Mavs. Couldn’t really have asked for a better start to the season all things considered. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 18, 2017

Stat of the Night: For the 15th consecutive game, the #Wolves attempted more FT’s than their opponent (20-23 vs. 15-17 from the Mavs). 10-5. — Kyle Theige (@kyletheige) November 18, 2017

Yes, Minnesota won. BUT I have a MAJOR problem with how they won. Their big three is nearing 40 minutes and they played their best bench players less than 15 minutes. That's not how you sustain long-term success. I'm sorry, but Thibs needs to change his ways. — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) November 18, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Wolves out scored the Mavericks 68-32 in the second half. Wow. — SKOL (@Jessie_Silbaugh) November 18, 2017

Even Marcus Georges-Hunt gets BUCKETS! — Timberwolves Russia (@TwolvesArmyRu) November 18, 2017

The rest is history.

