Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Lots of good action here including pin-downs and cross screens on both sides of the floor. Towns finishes with the great take like @DaneMooreNBA talked about his in his most recent article. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/h252WmYqtj — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) December 15, 2017

This Jimmy Butler spin move has the approval of Andrew Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/Vm7tiuYvPV — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 15, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

Would you look at that? Marcus Georges-Hunt is in the game — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) December 15, 2017

MGH with the three! — Tony Porter (@porterzingis) December 15, 2017

MGH with the assist! — Tony Porter (@porterzingis) December 15, 2017

After letting Sacramento back in this game here in the second quarter, #Twolves do a nice job of closing out the first half in the final minute or so. During that little run, they were led by … Marcus Georges-Hunt? — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) December 15, 2017

It ain’t even the second half yet pic.twitter.com/xyiJewe9ig — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 15, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

.@Timberwolves assistant coach Andy Greer on stopping Zach Randolph in the second half pic.twitter.com/h6zqpuZSTK — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 15, 2017

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, Kevin Lynch says Jimmy Butler's unselfish play was key for the @Timberwolves in their win over the Kings pic.twitter.com/fcsn1vsYXj — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 15, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Much needed win for the #twolves. Time to go on a roll — Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) December 15, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

The Wolves balled today. KAT was hoopin! And Thibs went all the way into the bench… won by 23 👏🏼👏🏼 #AllEyesNorth — big mad (@OMGBASEDROSS) December 15, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

