Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Barea isn’t making any new friends here at Target Center pic.twitter.com/RuBV4IzdY5 — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 11, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

As a season ticket holder, I decided to give as much effort getting to target center tonight as the team has given playing the Mavs tonight… zero. — Aaron 🇪🇸 (@Errontainer) December 11, 2017

I love you Jamal Crawford #AllEyesNorth — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 11, 2017

Long lost triplets? pic.twitter.com/xij3ZFanqR — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 11, 2017

After careful consideration i have concluded that tonight has not been Andrew Wiggins’s best game — Drew Mahowald (@DrewMahowald) December 11, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

.@JCrossover has been a spark plug off the bench, finishing with 16 points for the #Twolves on Sunday! #WolvesFastbreak pic.twitter.com/hqfUEOAKx4 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 11, 2017

Thibs spoke highly of Taj Gibson after the win over Dallas: "His toughness has added so much to our team."#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/zexTrTetLp — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 11, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) Wolves win another close one

2) Very ugly game

3) KAT big

4) Jimmy clutch

5) JJ still flops

6) Those are the games playoff teams win. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 11, 2017

Wolves now… 15-3 when leading after 3 quarters

15-4 when shooting > 44.0% FG

13-4 when outrebounding opponents and… 9 wins in games decided by 6-points or less (#1 NBA) — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) December 11, 2017

Watching Wolves-Mavs and one observation keeps popping up: Jimmy Butler is a good basketball man. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 11, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Wolves win. Wolves win. Fuck you if you aren’t happy about wins. Lalalalalala pic.twitter.com/oLEiehBP4J — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) December 11, 2017

Wolves are 6-6 in their last 12 Only +2.8 in net O/D rating pic.twitter.com/1AnANXrdqn — StreetHistory (@streethistory) December 11, 2017

Wolves in 4th place in Western Conference in mid-December. Yet people are still acting as if they suck. Enjoy the damn ride! #AllEyesNorth — Derek White (@DWhiteDelight) December 11, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: