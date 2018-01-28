Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

.@BrooklynNets we like this strategy of not boxing KAT out… pic.twitter.com/n2I0QXQXKW — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 28, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Wolves win 10th consecutive home game, 111-97 over Nets after leading by 26. They've avoided their first 3-game losing streak for the 6th time this season. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 28, 2018

Wolves had 8 losing streaks of at least 3 games last year. None this season so far — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 28, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways

1) KAT monster on boards (10 off rbs)

2) Wigg solid on both ends

3) Tyus played savior in 2nd half

4) Jimmy scores 21 in return

5) Okafor has himself a night

6) 10 straight home wins — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) January 28, 2018

.@JCrossover postgame (music in the background is provided, as always, by DJ Buckets @JimmyButler) pic.twitter.com/msfyWZY33F — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) January 28, 2018

The Timberwolves have now won more games this season than any season since 2013-14. It’s still January. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) January 28, 2018

23.5 minutes for Tyus Jones tonight. The most he has played in a game that Teague has also played in. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) January 28, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Here's Kenny Atkinson's meltdown after getting a tech, need a couple coaches and players to restrain him (r @ChrisGustafson4) pic.twitter.com/vzAARZCxx9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 28, 2018

It’s so fun to watch a #Timberwolves team with 3, if not 4, players that can take over the scoring of a game when needed. @JimmyButler @KarlTowns and @22wiggins are a great trio, and the way @JCrossover adds that much more to the offensive end! #AllEyesNorth — Not Rick Spielman (@GMVikings) January 28, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

