Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

I will take that thank you very much pic.twitter.com/uiBO48J6Xp — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 21, 2017

What just happen here? Jamal Crawford transfer his free throw shooting super powers to Jimmy or somethin? pic.twitter.com/Z5FxwjMRtE — Rob Perez💋 (@World_Wide_Wob) December 21, 2017

Two huge baskets by Jimmy Butler in the final minute of the game. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/kAGv8tDk0g — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 21, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

JIMMY DAGGER ENJOY THIS WIN. ENJOY. THIS. WIN. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) December 21, 2017

IT WAS THE BUTLER IN THE STADIUM WITH THE DAGGER — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 21, 2017

James.

Buckets. — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) December 21, 2017

THE BUTLER DID IT — Chris Barnewall (@ChrisBarnewall) December 21, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

"That's who he is. He's Jimmy Butler."@Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau says Jimmy Buckets is a closer pic.twitter.com/R5pHE0atNH — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 21, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) This team doesn't give up

2) Comeback from 14 down

3) KAT was great

4) Crawford plays well and gets the late minutes

5) Jimmy is sensational

6) Wiggins 3-12 shooting

7) Bjelica getting close to a return

8) Another win vs the NW division — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 21, 2017

Good win, all told. What are we complaining about tonight? — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) December 21, 2017

Did you have fun? I had fun. 🐺 — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 21, 2017

The Wolves have the third best record against the Western Conference at 16-6. The Rockets are 14-3 and the Warriors 12-4. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 21, 2017

Wiggins rated before out on Ortg and Drtg too than Butler according to https://t.co/sCskzv8ddC pic.twitter.com/e8rl34ljIf — StreetHistory (@streethistory) December 21, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

when y’all still mad after that game pic.twitter.com/V96VrE5QlB — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) December 21, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

