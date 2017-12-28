Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Shake 'em, take 'em, and bake 'em. pic.twitter.com/PaX1u4QzMF — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 28, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Jimmy Butler on what kind of gear he reached in overtime: "A gear where I don't pass, obviously" pic.twitter.com/T4cauFQDi7 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 28, 2017

Jamal Crawford had 12 points in the #Twolves' OT win: We just hung tough. We didn't let go of the rope. pic.twitter.com/TVzy30Nn4v — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 28, 2017

Tom Thibodeau on Jimmy Butler: I've been saying it all year. I hope everyone is recognizing how special he is. When his best is needed, he's always at his best. pic.twitter.com/HIqJfaKnB4 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 28, 2017

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, Kevin Lynch says Jimmy Butler put the team on his back and carried Minnesota to victory pic.twitter.com/y4wlhosvL5 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 28, 2017

Timberwolves Media:

Teague left the arena with a big brace on his left knee and crutches that he used only sparingly. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 28, 2017

In the event Teague is out a while (let's hope he's not), and Thibs/Layden decide to hit the free agent market, here are some available PGs: pic.twitter.com/JIqsbFZrz4 — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) December 28, 2017

Jimmy Butler on growing as a leader, how it feels to be in a zone and what he claims opponents can’t do with him.. pic.twitter.com/GD0p3IWuVl — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) December 28, 2017

This just in. Wolves have decided to go with a fifth jersey. This one will include a cape for butler. — Kent Youngblood (@BloodStrib) December 28, 2017

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) Great 1st half, best of the season

2) Blown 19 point lead

3) Jimmy Butler is amazing

4) Team continues to find ways to win close games

5) Teague leaves with a knee injury

6) Thank you for not losing that game — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 28, 2017

With tonight's win, the Wolves are now 7-1 against the Northwest Divison. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 28, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Please basketball gods, let me wake up tomorrow and see a notification on my phone say… “Jeff Teague is day to day with a minor knee injury he will be a game-time decision tonight vs the Bucks.” @Timberwolves #AllEyesNorth @Teague0 — ⁶𓅓 Claiminq (@Claiminq) December 28, 2017

Great seeing the strength of the back of @JimmyButler in person to tonight. Thanks for setting the bar high for the pack. Keep grinding. #AllEyesNorth #Wolves pic.twitter.com/rxhHohOudE — TheKarstens. (@ryankarstens) December 28, 2017

Jimmy G Butler .. aka Jimmy G Buckets

G= Gets

In other words Jimmy Gets Buckets

Lol this guy has been Huge for The Minnesota Timberwolves #AllEyesNorth — auss (@austinekele) December 28, 2017

@JimmyButler is the hero that the Timberwolves have been waiting for since KG left. Let's get him to the all-star game! #AllEyesNorth #NBAVote — Ryan Macdonald (@ryanmacdonald7) December 28, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: