Dear Timberwolves fans,

Happy New Year! Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

#Twolves head coach Tom Thibodeau: Our starters got us off to a great start. We're still striving to be a 48-minute team. pic.twitter.com/rOYh65RiNt — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 1, 2018

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, Kevin Lynch says Minnesota jumped on the Pacers early and set the tone defensively pic.twitter.com/m6dJZSRIFC — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 1, 2018

Timberwolves Media:

Wolves ring out 2017 with a 107-90 victory over Pacers after they started the game 17-0 and led by as many as 29 points, their largest lead this season. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 1, 2018

Really strong win for Wolves. Did what they should do against a short-handed team. Rested starters for 2nd night of back-to-back — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 1, 2018

Wolves finish the 2017 calendar year with a 43-43 record, their best since 2004. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) January 1, 2018

Thibs called KAT's defense "terrific" tonight, he finished with 18pts 14rbs 4asts 2stls & a career-high tying 6blks. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) January 1, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Wolves win! Titans win! Now just wait til #StrictlyHoopin gets on! — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) January 1, 2018

The Timberwolves finish the calendar year of 2017 at 43-43, which has to be the first calendar year the Wolves have been .500 or better since what, 2004 or 2005? — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) January 1, 2018

Takeaways

1) Jimmy continues to be great

2) KAT beasting on both ends

3) IND lacked scoring-punch

4) Beli 2/11, has to improve

5) Still need backup wing

6) Needed low-stress win

7) Happy New Year! — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) January 1, 2018

What's going on with this minutes distribution?! pic.twitter.com/5dXiQPetfa — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) January 1, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Awesome way to finish the year for the Wolves. #AllEyesNorth #MINvsIND — Scott Badger (@34badger34) January 1, 2018

Great game! That’s how you close it out 💯! Let’s keep it going tomorrow vs Lakers. I’ll be at the game watching and howling! #AllEyesNorth — bballtubing (@BballTubing) January 1, 2018

WHAT A WIN! Wire to wire #AllEyesNorth — Luke (23-14) (@LukeChali4) January 1, 2018

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: