Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

.@JCrossover should be an Uber driver the way he finds his way through traffic! 😳 pic.twitter.com/bonqXhftEc — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 4, 2018

Jimmy just showing off with this one 👀 pic.twitter.com/e7VedI6TOs — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 4, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Wolves 118, Pelicans 107.

12th straight home win for MIN

Butler: 30, 8r, 7a

KAT: 22, 16

Anthony Davis: 38 and 9. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 4, 2018

Thibs says he liked Tyus Jones' aggressiveness against the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/mTLoMESna2 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 4, 2018

We break down Tyus Jones' big performance off the bench (15 points, 2 steals) in tonight's #WolvesFastbreak pic.twitter.com/NicoW8j0tj — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 4, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

118-107 is the final. Wire to wire win. Wolves are killing at home – 12th straight W. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) February 4, 2018

Takeaways

1) Jimmy 30/8/7

2) KAT 22/16

3) Tyus 15pts on 6-9 FG

4) NOP misses Boogie’s offense

5) Wire-to-wire win

6) Wolves OWN the Pelicans — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) February 4, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Anybody else just want #SuperBowlLII to be over so we can get the damn @Eagles fans out of our town so we can reclaim our territory? #skol they even infiltrated the @Timberwolves game tonight #AllEyesNorth…. #eaglesfans go home — Jamey Strand (@coachstrand) February 4, 2018

@22wiggins

Hey Andrew!

I was one of the few regulars in the high school crowds!!! Keep doing big things!#AllEyesNorth — Aaron 🇪🇸 (@Errontainer) February 4, 2018

#wolves need to lean into these green unis #AllEyesNorth they look sick and the teams humming in them at home. pic.twitter.com/IFAQbslmsw — Jeffrey Mangen (@FargoJeffrey) February 4, 2018

My dad sat right next to Guy Fieri…. shook his hand and had a casual conversation with him…. unbelievable. #AllEyesNorth #Jelly — Jake Bloomstrand™ (@JakeBloomstrand) February 4, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

