Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

KAT with the vision 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/n2yWvCD0hI — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 30, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

JIMMY BUTLER IS HURT NOOOOO — Tyus Stones Jones is my Savior (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 30, 2017

Tyus Moans (is what every single person reading your tweet just said) — Slowbreak (@AverageJer) November 30, 2017

Are you shitting me? Putting Jimmy in when he’s rolled an ankle up by 15 with 3 minutes left????? — Bryce (@freetyus) November 30, 2017

Thibs’s stubbornness has limits. Bazz didn’t see the floor tonight. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) November 30, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Thibs: "Once we got going, it was hard to shut us off." #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/hxhNHEj49O — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 30, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Takeaways

1) Anthony Davis being ejected sure helps

2) Wolves win the rebounding battle

3) Tyus Jones continues to perform well above expectations

4) Andrew Wiggins is really coming into his own

5) KAT continues to struggle against NO

6) Wolves shoot 9-23 (39.1%) from deep — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) November 30, 2017

What a win for the Wolves in New Orleans after last night's meatgrinder. Jones, Dieng and Wiggins were all exceptional. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 30, 2017

Just getting home and catching up on the NBA… This is the most #Wolves win in recent memory. Team continues to defy common sense. — Kyle Theige (@kyletheige) November 30, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

AAAAAALL ABOOOOARRRRD 🗣🚞 pic.twitter.com/laeVmKvdXP — Tyus Stones Jones is my Savior (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 30, 2017

Unexpected win tonight. Cathartic even. Gorgui and Jamal played really well. Thibs handled the rotations much better. Obviously helps when Brow gets himself ejected Tyus is looking for his shot now. Taking initiative rather than just what comes to him. Looked 100% like a starter — Key Sang (@Phantele_) November 30, 2017

What a great win by our @Timberwolves tonight! They showed a lot of heart after that tough loss last night, and @GorguiDieng had a fantastic game! Go Wolves! #AllEyesNorth — Michelle Sichak (@MichelleSichak) November 30, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

