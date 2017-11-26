Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

JUST THE WAY THEY DREW IT UP pic.twitter.com/IxNhT4MqSp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 26, 2017

Andrew Wiggins swats Mike James pic.twitter.com/Rc9elo1goZ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 26, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Tyus earned himself a starting gig. Jeff Teague needs to lead the bench. This team runs so fluid when the ball keeps swinging. Defense is playing so well. Wiggins and Kat got their mojo back and Butler shots are falling #AllEyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) November 26, 2017

Same lineup for Timberwolves that hemorrhaged points earlier in the game. Hopefully that doesn’t happen again — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) November 26, 2017

Just watching Tyus out there makes me think this offense woulda been better with Rubio running things instead of Teague. They don't need another scorer in the starting unit, they need a facilitator. — Marlena Myles (@ThisIsMarlena) November 26, 2017

If the #Wolves are smart, they won’t let Jared Dudley board the plane out of MSP. — Kyle Theige (@kyletheige) November 26, 2017

Tyus Jones, who's arguably been playing the best basketball of any point guard on the team, starts his first career game and has a great game. This shouldn't be a surprise. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) November 26, 2017

the Wolves are fun when they play harder than their opponent — Jimmy Wiggins KATs (@paulmobuckets) November 26, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

In his first career NBA start, #Twolves PG Tyus Jones had nine points, seven assists and a career-high seven steals pic.twitter.com/tOMWvDw1Ma — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Tyus Jones has 7 steals today. He was fantastic. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 26, 2017

Wolves win 119-108. Solid job by starters (including/especially fill-in starter Tyus Jones), to offset the shaky bench play. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) November 26, 2017

Wolves win 119-108 All of the starters were good. Tyus Jones in his first career start: 9 points, 7 assists, 7 steals, four rebounds and a team-best +22 +/- — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 26, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

What more is there to say about Tyus Jones, man. 9 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 7 steals (!!!) 2 blocks (!!!!!) and ZERO TURNOVERS. None. At all. In 38 minutes #StartTyusJones — Key Sang (@Phantele_) November 26, 2017

Nice W, Wolves.. whole squad played nice. #AllEyesNorth — Stacey B (@beets79) November 26, 2017

Hey @1Tyus , congratulations on start #1, heres to many more. #alleyesnorth — Eric James (@enew34) November 26, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: