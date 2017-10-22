Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

.@22wiggins comes in CLUTCH to sink the game winning three at the buzzer!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/6p3oxFTVr0 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 23, 2017

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Oh my lord Andrew Wiggins 👀✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TuzvWYDs51 — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) October 23, 2017

Video of bad TO. Turned into Westbrook break pic.twitter.com/6d9GDrn2OZ — StreetHistory (@streethistory) October 23, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

Wolves finally look good in game 3..#AllEyesNorth — Dan Hamernick (@DanWKRP) October 23, 2017

Let’s finish strong 💪🏼 #AllEyesNorth — Twolves All Day (@WolvesDieHards) October 23, 2017

Turn over #49495939202838475740209495854949393838373773 for the Wolves — Jen Stones Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) October 23, 2017

After The Game…

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

What the hell just happened!?!? — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) October 23, 2017

ANDREW WIGGINS!!!!!!!!!!!! — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) October 23, 2017

WIGGINS AT THE BUZZER SPORTS ARE SO GREAT — Drew Mahowald (@DrewMahowald) October 23, 2017

Pay that man!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Timber Rebuilder (@TimberReBuilder) October 23, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

