Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

KAT comes out, sets a good screen on Russ, which draws out Adams. Teague finds KAT for an easy bucket pic.twitter.com/lIZXuMpkiE — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) October 28, 2017

Wiggins 3. He has 14 pts on 5/14 pic.twitter.com/rI3vMrwtg2 — A Wolf Among Wolves (@AWAWBlog) October 28, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

I Karl-Anthony Towns plays like this every night the Wolves will be just fine — Key Sang (@Phantele_) October 28, 2017

Enjoying new look @TargetCenterMN and @Timberwolves. First season outing for Yoch’s, first ever game for friend. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/XjZTweqy8t — Andrea Yoch (@ayoch) October 28, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

33 points, 19 boards. Hear what Karl-Anthony Towns had to say following his big performance in the #TWolves win over the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/UWRfB9X3bz — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 28, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Melo misses a potential game-tying 3. Wolves win 119-116 — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) October 28, 2017

The Timberwolves have beaten the Thunder twice in a season for the first time since 2012-2013. — Scarek James 👻🎃 (@DerekJamesNBA) October 28, 2017

After two games: Butler 2

Westbrook 0 pic.twitter.com/KbNwh9btuZ — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) October 28, 2017

The Wolves are lucky they employ James G. Buckets, basketball star. — William BOOhl (@BreakTheHuddle) October 28, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYY — Jen Stones Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) October 28, 2017

Good win. Please don’t stress over little things. We won. That’s all for tonight — Bryce (@freetyus) October 28, 2017

It’s absolutely insane how much better we look when Jimmy G Buckets is there. On the floor or bench. #AllEyesNorth — Al (@Olmanjenkens) October 28, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

