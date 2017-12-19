Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

Your WOLVES WIN 👏👏👏 Final Stats presented by @fitbit pic.twitter.com/jkOpYivAL7 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 19, 2017

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Wiggins puts 1 back pic.twitter.com/BqxXbm8udz — A Wolf Among Wolves (@AWAWBlog) December 19, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

Well how about that, the Wolves stole a game in the 4th Quarter. Shoutout to Jamal Crawford and of course Jimmy. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) December 19, 2017

Great performances by Butler and Crawford! — Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) December 19, 2017

Crawford and butler save the day. Offense is still stiff and chemistry has to start to form. Wiggins is struggling on offense and you can see it in his face thibs needs to build his confidence. He did a stellar job on defense and rebounding though #AllEyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 19, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

It was a big night for Jimmy Buckets, but Kevin Lynch says the @Timberwolves couldn't have won without Jamal Crawford on tonight's #WolvesFastbreak pic.twitter.com/b5Fztlvn3o — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 19, 2017

"That's Jimmy Butler right there."@Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau weighs in on Jimmy Buckets' big game pic.twitter.com/Z4f4mtVChJ — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 19, 2017

"Tonight, we answered the call."@JCrossover on the @Timberwolves' comeback win over the Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/NAUNKKGBhM — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 19, 2017

Tyus Jones and @Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau on contesting jump shots pic.twitter.com/pVat9zhFCF — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 19, 2017

More good stuff from Jimmy pic.twitter.com/FkERcFTkJ5 — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 19, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) Crawford gets Wolves back into this one.

2) Jimmy brings home the win

3) No body else played well

4) No way to win consistently playing like this

5) Wiggins is straight bad right now

6) Incredible comeback win — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 19, 2017

Jimmy Butler on the young Wolves pic.twitter.com/ky1cEguryf — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 19, 2017

On behalf of myself…and Timberwolves fans around the world…Thank you for tonight @JimmyButler and @JCrossover. — Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) December 19, 2017

This team is flawed & roster adjustments will/need to be made, but this win was a nice change of pace from what we're used to. They're also performing, record-wise anyway, how most people projected. It's not always pretty or fun, but tough to argue against the results. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 19, 2017

Is anyone gonna start the “Cole Aldrich’s Headband” twitter account or is that our job? Cc. @ShabazzHeadband pic.twitter.com/qYAR7EaaXj — WolvesCast (@wolvescast) December 19, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Tonight was just another reminder why we call him Jimmy buckets @JimmyButler #AllEyesNorth #TWolves — Hails (@Hailie_Corner) December 19, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

