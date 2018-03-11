Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

Big win for the home team! Wolves final stats presented by @fitbit pic.twitter.com/IwHtZNRV6c — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 11, 2018

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

WHAT A SEQUENCE! We're going down to the wire at @TargetCenterMN pic.twitter.com/YM2JOtmxPA — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 11, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

It's all over: Wolves win 109-103. KAT with 31 and 16, KD with 39 and 12. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 11, 2018

Karl-Anthony Towns' monster fourth quarter powers Wolves to win over Golden State https://t.co/iFNPMX7vv1 via @pioneerpress — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) March 11, 2018

Game story on Timberwolves win over Warriors: thoughts on KAT and Wiggins, defense and luck, Rose’s debut, the electric atmosphere and more https://t.co/2RaRu25rlI — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 12, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

How the Timberwolves points and shots played out against the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/uQe7EugBJV — Timberwolves Film Room (@BrianSampsonNBA) March 12, 2018

With the Wolves winning I am rooting for the Jazz to beat the Pelicans. Jazz up 10. Doesn't look like the Kings will be helping anyone out against the Nuggets. Nuggets up 17 at half. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) March 11, 2018

.@KarlTowns on getting a big win over the Warriors this afternoon pic.twitter.com/HnHyAZwyrG — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) March 12, 2018

Oh, all the games I care about are done. Swell. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) March 12, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

This was our biggest win of the season.. #AllEyesNorth — Luke (39-29) (@LukeChali4) March 12, 2018

Great game Tyus! Keep up the good work! #AllEyesNorth — Jeremy Stuart (@jobesbro24) March 12, 2018

Finally watching the game. I mean forget about being bad, Derrick Rose can barely move to begin with. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) March 12, 2018

The only good thing about Derrick Rose is that his play lets us know which people's basketball opinions to not take seriously. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) March 11, 2018

