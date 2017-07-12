Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Timberwolves defeat the Warriors in 2 OT, and I’m smiling like Thibs!
Posted by on July 12, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I know the summer league game is easy-flowing, sometimes careless.

Lots of missed shots, ugly plays on the floor—you get the picture.

Today’s game against the Warriors, though, felt like a regular season game:

The game was tense, very tense…

But boy, was it fun to watch!

No need to know the Box Score. Just know this:

Any more highlights?

Other than that, Timberwolves defeat the Warriors in Sudden Death!

Felt like a regular season win.

For sure! 😀

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s