Dear Timberwolves fans,

I know the summer league game is easy-flowing, sometimes careless.

Lots of missed shots, ugly plays on the floor—you get the picture.

Today’s game against the Warriors, though, felt like a regular season game:

The game was tense, very tense…

But boy, was it fun to watch!

No need to know the Box Score. Just know this:

Any more highlights?

Other than that, Timberwolves defeat the Warriors in Sudden Death!

Felt like a regular season win.

For sure! 😀

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

