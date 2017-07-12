Posted byon
Dear Timberwolves fans,
I know the summer league game is easy-flowing, sometimes careless.
Lots of missed shots, ugly plays on the floor—you get the picture.
Today’s game against the Warriors, though, felt like a regular season game:
The game was tense, very tense…
But boy, was it fun to watch!
No need to know the Box Score. Just know this:
Any more highlights?
Other than that, Timberwolves defeat the Warriors in Sudden Death!
Felt like a regular season win.
For sure! 😀
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
