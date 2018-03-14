Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

4Q shooting = Wolves: 72.2% (!!!), Wizards: 35.0% Wolves final stats presented by @fitbit! pic.twitter.com/wYRfy3jOlL — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 14, 2018

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Big performances = Big win! Towns – 37 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST

Bjelica – 17 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST

Wiggins – 16 PTS | 2 BLK

Teague – 13 PTS | 5 AST | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/K3LNnxl0As — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 14, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Another nice win for the Wolves. Bjeli/Towns were massive down the stretch — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) March 14, 2018

Game story from Washington tonight after perfect 4th quarter from Bjelica & Wiggins as well as KAT’s two winning plays late: Karl-Anthony Towns pours in 37 points as Timberwolves win at Washington https://t.co/R9VC8dF3Ri — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 14, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) Huge comeback win

2) KAT carried the team first 3 quarter

3) The rest of the team showed up in the 4th

4) KAT big down stretch again

5) Wig 16 pts but only 1 reb & assist

6) Tyus and Jamal good off bench — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) March 14, 2018

This is one of the best defensive possessions I have ever seen from Andrew Wiggins because it doesn't stop. Energizer Bunny stuff here. pic.twitter.com/w31UNri1Hs — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 14, 2018

Six of the Wolves last 10 are against MEM (x2), LAL, ATL, DAL, and NYK. Also face PHI, WAS, LAC, UTA, and DEN (x2) before the season ends. Have to figure the Wolves need to win at least 8 to make the playoffs. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) March 11, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

What a gritty #Twolves win!! 2 tough Ws inarow! Towns has been fantastic lately. Bjelly has been a stud. Tyus doing TYUS things. Love the grit in the 4th! #AllEyesNorth @1tyus @karltowns @nemanjabjelica — db (@DaBonK) March 14, 2018

I wish I stayed home and watched the Wolves game on tv instead of going to the #MNWild game tonight. I’d be in a way better mood right now. #AllEyesNorth — Marco Monteiro (@MMonteiro90) March 14, 2018

T-Wolves took the dub again!! KAT is so gooooood!!! #AllEyesNorth — Prodigy Sports (@FCP_Prodigy) March 14, 2018

Apparently coach Thibs is finally understanding that he has the most offensively gifted player since KD on his team… Took him long enough #AllEyesNorth — Unapologetically🤴🏿🇨🇩 (@NubianRoyalty_J) March 14, 2018

that steal by Teague in the last few seconds is the best he’s been in clutch time all season and now i have to give him a hug — Free Agent NBA Fan (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) March 14, 2018

