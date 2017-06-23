Dear Zach LaVine,

I’m sure the trade to the Chicago Bulls caught you by surprise.

Jimmy Butler felt the same way too:

Jimmy Butler in bed and relaxing when he learned of trade to #TWolves, was shocked by deal, league sources tell AmicoHoops. #Bulls #NBA — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 23, 2017

At the same time, I know you’re excited about joining the Bulls. Doogie reported it:

Former #Twolves guard Zach LaVine is said to be pumped about this trade. He can be a lead guy in Chi. Currently on vacation in the Bahamas. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 23, 2017

You confirmed it:

As I begin my next chapter, I am extremely excited to join the @chicagobulls and be apart of this historic franchise. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) June 23, 2017

So there you have it. This deal, in the end, worked out perfectly for both you and Butler.

Butler reunites with Thibs, and you’re going to a team that you admired from afar.

Before you clean out your apartment in the Twin Cities, you tweeted out your appreciation for your time with the Timberwolves.

As I read your message, it got me thinking: one, how do you Timberwolves fans feel about you leaving? And two, what were some of their favorite memories of you playing in Minnesota?

With that said, here were some of their reactions to you leaving Minnesota:

Still a big fan — Ivan (@the_original_im) June 23, 2017

Best of luck Zach! Loved having you in Minnesota, and congratulations on the present and future success. Make Flip proud!! — Joseph Gill (@JMGill12) June 23, 2017

Forget the uniform, Zach. We will all be cheering for you in Minnesota. — Steve Schulz (@schulznym) June 23, 2017

Here were some of the more memorable responses:

My son met u in California in the elevator at the Ritz and he just thinks you r the nicest guy. Good luck in Chicago! — MNItalian (@ItalianMn) June 23, 2017

You'll always be our 2x Dunk Champ. Loved your work w/ Metro Deaf School. Wishing you nothing but the best in Chicago. You'll be missed. — Timberwolves365 (@Twolves365) June 23, 2017

You will always have fans in section 131 at Target center. I hope Butler leads MN to playoffs and you make us regret the trade — Don Kuster (@DonKuster) June 23, 2017

As you could see, Zach, Timberwolves fans are sad to see you go, but they appreciate your time here in Minnesota and wish you all the best.

So what does this all mean? Regardless of where you are, and regardless of your ceiling, you’ll always have fans in Minnesota who are rooting for your success.

So the next time you visit Target Center, don’t hold back against us.

Show off your three point range, your pull jump jumpers, and your dunks!

Whatever you do, we’ll be watching Zach. All the best in Chicago!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.