Timberwolves fans love you Zach LaVine (Don’t forget it!)
Posted by on June 23, 2017

Dear Zach LaVine,

I’m sure the trade to the Chicago Bulls caught you by surprise.

Jimmy Butler felt the same way too:

At the same time, I know you’re excited about joining the Bulls. Doogie reported it:

You confirmed it:

So there you have it. This deal, in the end, worked out perfectly for both you and Butler.

Butler reunites with Thibs, and you’re going to a team that you admired from afar.

Before you clean out your apartment in the Twin Cities, you tweeted out your appreciation for your time with the Timberwolves.

As I read your message, it got me thinking: one, how do you Timberwolves fans feel about you leaving? And two, what were some of their favorite memories of you playing in Minnesota?

With that said, here were some of their reactions to you leaving Minnesota:

Here were some of the more memorable responses:

As you could see, Zach, Timberwolves fans are sad to see you go, but they appreciate your time here in Minnesota and wish you all the best.

So what does this all mean? Regardless of where you are, and regardless of your ceiling, you’ll always have fans in Minnesota who are rooting for your success.

So the next time you visit Target Center, don’t hold back against us.

Show off your three point range, your pull jump jumpers, and your dunks!

Whatever you do, we’ll be watching Zach. All the best in Chicago!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

