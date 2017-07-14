Dear Timberwolves fans,

On July 12th….

I missed the Timberwolves game against the Warriors haha.

It was an important game, apparently, as the Timberwolves lost and were eliminated from the Summer League Last Vegas Tournament Bracket, but they’re still playing a game against the Wizards this afternoon?

Shrug.

Meh.

Let me be honest with you: I’ll never be an expert on the Summer League.

It’s just…it’s too much of an exhibition to me.

I just enjoy it for what it is.

If you feel the same way, check out these highlights on Wednesday:

Let’s see if the blogosphere had anything to say…

….

….

I guess one…

Bronson Koenig can become Jose Calderon — Brian Sampson (@Brianball0) July 13, 2017

Wait, who’s he?

Here’s another one …

Bell was very impressive for the Warriors tonight, dominating the paint defensively and doing a bit of everything. — canishoopus (@canishoopus) July 12, 2017

No, that was on the 11th…. (Timberwolves played the Warriors on the 12th)

FINALLY!

MARCUS PAIGE AT THE BUZZER…..SummerWolves trail the SummerWarriors 18-17 after one. — Lucas (@loseehafer) July 12, 2017

There’s one reaction, and I guess the only one?

I don’t know anymore…. I don’t think people care about the loss to the Warriors.

After all, it’s the Warriors(?).

Regardless, hey…wait. Did you check out the highlights above?

If you didn’t, pause, scroll back up and press play.

Enjoy the highlights!

I certainly did.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

