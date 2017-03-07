The Minnesota Timberwolves’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers March 6 was postponed due to unsafe playing conditions on the arena floor.

A make-up date for the game was not immediately announced.

The humidity on the court appears to have stemmed from the Target Center having applied a sheet of ice beneath the hardwood in order to host Disney on Ice over the weekend, as well as to prepare for hosting the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament March 17 and 18.

Timberwolves Vice President Brad Ruiter said the team planned on playing despite the conditions around 6:15 p.m., but players remained concerned about the safety of the floor, according to the Associated Press’s Jon Krawczynski.

The game was officially postponed shortly after 7 p.m., the game’s initial start time.

“Humidity today is causing condensation, mostly on the walkways around court,” Ruiter said in a tweet from the Timberwolves’ public relations account. “We’ve cleared everyone off the court and have started letting fans in the building. We’ll have more updates on the game status in 30 to 40 minutes. It’s obviously a unique situation that we can’t control.”

Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau later commented on the situation.

“When players started warming up they said it was real slippery. There was too much condensation,” Thibodeau said in a tweet from the Timberwolves’ public relations account. “It happens, not the first time a game has been cancelled. The league is safety first for everybody.”