Timberwolves Sign Anthony Brown: Fan Reactions
Posted by on July 25, 2017

Dear Thibs,

So you made another transaction today:

Here’s my reaction:

And here’s how Timberwolves fans reacted on Twitter:

To sum it all up: us fans—well, let’s be honest here—we don’t know what to make of the signing.

Anthony Brown is signed to a two-way contract, so his salary depends on where he plays.

In other words, who knows where he’s going to play.

With the Iowa Wolves? Or with the Timberwolves.

You tell us Thibs.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Photo: USA Today Sports

