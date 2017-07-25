Posted byon
Dear Thibs,
So you made another transaction today:
Here’s my reaction:
And here’s how Timberwolves fans reacted on Twitter:
To sum it all up: us fans—well, let’s be honest here—we don’t know what to make of the signing.
Anthony Brown is signed to a two-way contract, so his salary depends on where he plays.
In other words, who knows where he’s going to play.
With the Iowa Wolves? Or with the Timberwolves.
You tell us Thibs.
—DP
Photo: USA Today Sports