Dear Thibs,

So you made another transaction today:

Free agent guard Anthony Brown has agreed to a two-way deal with Minnesota, a league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2017

Here’s my reaction:

My reaction to the Anthony Brown signing: pic.twitter.com/Z6wzY5YKLL — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) July 25, 2017

And here’s how Timberwolves fans reacted on Twitter:

Anthony Brown ain’t too bad of a pick up I guess but I heard of him https://t.co/UBG3FS3jdj — Ronzell (@theother_greg) July 25, 2017

I will say Brown has a very nice looking jumper, glad we took a chance on him — Rob (@TheSportsminn) July 25, 2017

CJ Miles and Anthony Brown walk into a bar, and the bartender doesn't recognize either of them because they're both pretty anonymous players — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) July 25, 2017

Anthony Brown is here. All is right in the world. — poop_hat (@nba_poop_hat) July 25, 2017

To sum it all up: us fans—well, let’s be honest here—we don’t know what to make of the signing.

Anthony Brown is signed to a two-way contract, so his salary depends on where he plays.

In other words, who knows where he’s going to play.

With the Iowa Wolves? Or with the Timberwolves.

You tell us Thibs.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Photo: USA Today Sports