Dear Timberwolves fans,

Another offseason, another transaction:

Undrafted Maryland guard Melo Trimble has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 1, 2017

Here’s my reaction:

And here’s how others, like yourself, reacted on Twitter:

Melo Trimble is signing with the @Timberwolves! I have no idea how he wasn't drafted. Love his game! — Tyler Schmidt (@tyschmidt4) August 2, 2017

So excited for Melo Trimble to join the Wolves, he's going to do great things — Rob Salvador (@RSalvie) August 1, 2017

I really like the Melo Trimble add. Saw him vs. Gophs and liked his game. I trust B1G PG's. #Wolves — Nathaniel Zdon (@NathanielZdon) August 2, 2017

I want Melo Trimble to make the team so badly — Р€Ŧ€Ř ŽΞΜŇ¥ (@pzimny19) August 2, 2017

Rather than zig w disappointment over lost irrelevant FAs (Ian Clark) try zagging with celebration over irrelevant signings (Melo Trimble!) — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) August 1, 2017

Can you see Melo Trimble making the final roster? — Justin LaRue (@jularue) August 2, 2017

That’s a great question, Justin.

That’s the question that’s lingering in our minds.

Will Melo Trimble make the Timberwolves roster? And if he does, what will his role be?

I mentioned in my previous article that he’d be a (backup) sharpshooter—he could shoot pretty threes—but given his decline, who really knows.

There’s only one way to find out, and that’s around the corner.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: