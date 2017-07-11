Dear Timberwolves fans,

There’s a lot of Timberwolves chatter on Twitter, of course, but there are tweets, here and there, from fans, the blogosphere, the media and the like, that stay with you—the ones where you smile randomly and you don’t know why.

Well, I have plenty of those moments…so you know what, I’m going to create a new segment where I cherry-pick the best tweet on the Timberwolves.

Call it “Timberwolves Tweet Of the Day.”

I’ll do one every other day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Enjoy:

Jeff Teague makes shots part 1 (2016-17) pic.twitter.com/VvI61GEtoV — StreetHistory (@streethistory) July 11, 2017

Why I love this tweet:

It’s a preview of what we’ll see from the newest Timberwolves point guard, Jeff Teague.

I love his perimeter jumpers, his crossovers and his aggressive drives inside for the layup.

His style of play almost reminds me of this guy:

Let's admit it. Derrick Rose's playing elsewhere. Not signing vet min w/ #Twolves. It's OK. Entertain yourself:pic.twitter.com/ZYdhim8MVR — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) July 3, 2017

Do you see the comparison?

Why should you care:

I know there’s Timberwolves fans who still miss Ricky Rubio.

(Myself included)

It’s okay—if you’re still grieving, take your time—but before you get sentimental, remember this: Jeff Teague, when Free Agency’s all said and done, is a great replacement for Ricky Rubio.

At a great price!

We did not replace Rubio with a point guard of lesser value.

We replaced him with someone of equal, and greater value!

Don’t believe me? That’s okay.

Rewatch the highlight above.

[pause]

You done?

[pause]

So..what do you think?

Am I right, or am I right? 😉

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

