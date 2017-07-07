Dear Timberwolves fans,

There’s a lot of Timberwolves chatter on Twitter, of course, but there are tweets, here and there, from fans, the blogosphere, the media and the like, that stay with you—the ones where you smile randomly and you don’t know why.

Well, I have plenty of those moments…so you know what, I’m going to create a new segment where I cherry-pick the best tweet on the Timberwolves.

Call it “Timberwolves Tweet Of the Day.”

I’ll do one every other day…from now on! (unless I tell you otherwise)

Enjoy:

Just reveal the damn jerseys. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) July 7, 2017

Why I love this tweet: I lawled (out loud!) reading it.

It’s referencing the Timberwolves press conference for next week

#Twolves to hold press conference on Monday, July 10 in First Floor Atrium of Mayo Clinic Square. Details: pic.twitter.com/OtwgFJ3R70 — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) July 7, 2017

Ah man…the tweet from @Twolvesblog is direct, honest and hilarious. Love it!

Why should you care: Maybe you shouldn’t. No need to analyze what it means.

Enjoy it for what it is … a laugher 🙂

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: