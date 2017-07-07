Quantcast
Timberwolves Tweet of the Day: 7/7/17
Posted by on July 7, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

There’s a lot of Timberwolves chatter on Twitter, of course, but there are tweets, here and there, from fans, the blogosphere, the media and the like, that stay with you—the ones where you smile randomly and you don’t know why.

Well, I have plenty of those moments…so you know what, I’m going to create a new segment where I cherry-pick the best tweet on the Timberwolves.

Call it “Timberwolves Tweet Of the Day.”

I’ll do one every other day…from now on! (unless I tell you otherwise)

Enjoy:

Why I love this tweet: I lawled (out loud!) reading it.

It’s referencing the Timberwolves press conference for next week

Ah man…the tweet from @Twolvesblog is direct, honest and hilarious. Love it!

Why should you care: Maybe you shouldn’t. No need to analyze what it means.

Enjoy it for what it is … a laugher 🙂

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

