There’s a lot of Timberwolves chatter on Twitter, of course, but there are tweets, here and there, from fans, the blogosphere, the media and the like, that stay with you—the ones where you smile randomly and you don’t know why.

Well, I have plenty of those moments…so you know what, I’m going to create a new segment where I cherry-pick the best tweet on the Timberwolves.

Call it “Timberwolves Tweet Of the Day.”

I’ll do one every other day…from now on! (unless I tell you otherwise)

Enjoy:

Three years for Miles wouldn't have sat well with me now that I think about it — Matthew Broscha (@Mbro2010) July 9, 2017

Why I love this tweet:

I love the introspection from Matt after C.J. Miles was traded to Toronto.

I agree with the implications of the three-year deal to Miles: it could be an albatross in the second or final year.

(If you disagree, think Cole Aldrich or Jordan Hill before circling back to me)

Why should you care:

Fans, like Matt, are starting to understand Thibs.

It’s not about signing this player, or that player. It’s about looking at the market and being realistic with your options.

So the next time you see a player that, you think, fits the Timberwolves, ask yourself this question.

What would Thibs do?

Then a follow-up question: how would this player improve the Timberwolves roster?

