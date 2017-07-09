Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Timberwolves win their first game at Vegas, and I’m ecstatic!
Posted by on July 9, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Did you hear?

Timberwolves won! They won their first game in the summer league against the Nuggets.

This time though, the Timberwolves blogosphere’s paying (a little) more attention:

Yeah, I really like Costello! Look what he did today:

Beautiful dunk!

Mm… anything else worth mentioning?

Mm….

(That’s enough, you could read the rest in the box score above)

Check out the highlights:

Great game, right?

Before you exit the page, remember: next game against the Warriors will be on Jully 11th, 7:30 CST on ESPN 2.

Let’s see if the Timberwolves will advance in the tournament.

I’m feeling it!

What about you?

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Gif: YouTube

