Timberwolves won! They won their first game in the summer league against the Nuggets.

This time though, the Timberwolves blogosphere’s paying (a little) more attention:

Really like Paige to make this roster and wouldn't mind seeing him tyus and Crawford on the floor together #PowerOfThePack — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) July 9, 2017

HALF: Wolves up 50-36. Costello has controlled the glass (6 pts, 8 rebs). Cooke looks good…nice j. Ellis getting buckets. Paige good again — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) July 9, 2017

Costello takes a charge — Brian Sampson (@Brianball0) July 9, 2017

Yeah, I really like Costello! Look what he did today:

Beautiful dunk!

Mm… anything else worth mentioning?

Mm….

Perry Ellis had 19 pts!

Matt Costello with the impressive dunk! (again)

Charles Cooke: 15 pts

(That’s enough, you could read the rest in the box score above)

Check out the highlights:

Great game, right?

Before you exit the page, remember: next game against the Warriors will be on Jully 11th, 7:30 CST on ESPN 2.

Let’s see if the Timberwolves will advance in the tournament.

I’m feeling it!

What about you?

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

