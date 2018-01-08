Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Tom Thibodeau: I’m Never Happy. [Reaction]
Posted by on January 8, 2018

Dear Timberwolves fans,

In case you missed it, the Timberwolves destroyed the Cavaliers tonight.

Thibs, as you could tell, was his usual self: screaming at his players on the floor, but behaving mellowly around the media. Here’s what stood out to me:

Thibs—smirk—Thibs: The Timberwolves won tonight, so by extension you did as well!, so let’s be happy yeah?

Let’s enjoy tonight’s win. The Timberwolves are going places!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s