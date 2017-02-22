*Check out The Howl Podcast for everything Timberwolves HERE *

By now, most Timberwolves fans have heard the rumbling of Derrick Rose to Minnesota. One rumor in particular has been swept under the rug because of all the noise. The Washington Wizards are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They didn’t start off the season too hot, but picked up their weight massively. They sit with a 34-21 record holding the 3rd spot in the Western Conference. On top of that, they will come back from the all-star break riding a 4 game win streak. Their entire organization thinks this is their year to contend. Looking at their pieces in place, I believe that’s rightfully so. In order to contend with the Celtics and Cavs, they would need more bench depth. Shabazz Muhammad has been consistently one of the better bench players in the entire NBA. With his contract coming to an end, he’ll want some big money. This alone could be enough of a reason for Thibs & Layden to move him. I’m not sure if he was part of their vision anyway.

Throughout his Minnesota career, Shabazz has had trade rumors around him. This could either be another one of those, or he could have to pack his bags. Before we sign-seal-deliver this trade, I have some questions.

Who/What would we get in return?: If I had to pinpoint one thing that we would get in return, it would be a draft pick. Ideally, if I was Thibs, I would want a first rounder in return. I think Washington would bite on this considering it’d be a 20+ pick if they continue to be as hot as they have been. Another interesting situation would be Shabazz Muhammad for Kelly Oubre Jr. Personally, I’m not a fan of Oubre. He’s been a borderline bust and hasn’t done much. I see a very slim chance of this happening. Yet again, I saw a very slim chance of Derrick Rose seriously being considered for Ricky Rubio.

Does this deal make sense?: Asking if a Timberwolves trade makes sense is a sore subject for Minnesotans. Fortunately, this one isn’t that big of a gut punch. For the Wizards, this trade makes a ton of sense. They have a real chance to get far in the playoffs. Adding bench depth would solidify that statement. For the Wolves, this makes sense IF we get a draft pick in return. This year’s class is stacked with talent. Washington would have to decide if they want a win now or win later mentality. Unfortnately for the Wolves, we’ve been in a win later situation for the past 10 years.