Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

KAT is feelin' good tonight! 16 PTS and 6 REB midway through the 2nd quarter! pic.twitter.com/vJzNXVz0r7 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 2, 2018

KAT's out here blocking people like he's SPF 50! pic.twitter.com/kuCd6HDc4D — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 2, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

It's a final: After leading by as many as 11, Wolves lose 108-99 at Portland to a Blazers team that wasn't going to keep on missing 3s. And it didn't. Now on to Utah tomorrow night — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 2, 2018

Wolves play Utah tomorrow – another tough matchup – and then get 5 days off. I know the All-Star break just came and went, but this team needs it. — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) March 2, 2018

Don’t look now, but the Blazers – winners of five straight and seven of their last eight after beating Minnesota – are a half game behind the Wolves for the No. 3 spot in the West. (And…2 1/2 away from the 8th spot) pic.twitter.com/bn3wi2wMet — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 2, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) KAT is a stud

2) Playoff atmosphere

3) Portland's guards/shooting end up being too much

4) Wolves 3 point shooting non existent. Can't win consistently in NBA like this

5) Get Bejelica more 3PA

6) Not great PG play tonight for Wolves

7) This 7 game stretch is scary — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) March 2, 2018

Portland outscores Minnesota 33-21 in the 4th to win 108-99 in a game that felt much like a playoff game.#Twolves drop to 38-27 on the year (13-20 on the road now), with tomorrow night's game in Utah suddenly meaning a little bit more for Minnesota. — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) March 2, 2018

The Aminu 3 sparked the Blazers and everything got out of hand after. Dame came alive in the second half as expected. Wolves played excellent for 42 minutes. Not enough @ PDX. Hoping Gibson is ok after leaving the game hurt. Tomorrow night in Utah is going to be extremely tough. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) March 2, 2018

Two more thoughts; 1. Dear God Belly is WIDE OPEN for three pointers all damn game, and he never gets the pass. It's bordering on negligence. 2. Those refs were atrocious. Not even saying the Wolves were on the worse side of it, they were just terrible. — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) March 2, 2018

The Wolves still SHOULD have the tiebreaker over Portland. Division record:

MIN 9-3 (left: UTA, UTA, DEN, DEN)

POR 6-6 (left: OKC, DEN, UTA, NOP) If that ties, conference record:

MIN 28-12

POR 22-15 If that ties, record against West playoff teams: pretty sure MIN wins. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) March 2, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Wow guys, that was very disappointing. They decide to look away from Kat for no apparent reason. We have no 3 point shooter at all who can get hot ( Jamal is sometimes but is inconsistent) welp on to the next one……#AllEyesNorth — bballtubing (@BballTubing) March 2, 2018

Nothing unexpected but no less frustrating because it was a collection of all of the avoidable dumb things: 8 man rotation, too much Crawford, passing up a dozen wide open 3’s, Towns getting completed iced out in the 4th quarter, etc. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) March 2, 2018

The last time KAT had a shot attempt was Tyus Jones last possession before he was subbed out but Teague is the better choice they said — Prayers for Jimmy Butler (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) March 2, 2018

Hell of a game. Final stretch of this season’s gonna put a few grey hairs on my head #AllEyesNorth — Karl Danthony Towns (@dc_atwood) March 2, 2018

Damn shame the #Wolves wasted a bomb effort by Towns. Not enough touches in the 4th quarter, possible the back was a factor but why would he be on the court then? Gotta have a W tomorrow night #AllEyesNorth — Bill K (@holla_dollabill) March 2, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

