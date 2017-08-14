Dear Tre Jones,

I was following the news today:

Apple Valley 2018 PG Tre Jones picks his dream school, Duke, over the #Gophers, Ohio St., Oregon, UCLA, and USC. Pics from @CharlieWeierke. pic.twitter.com/fP7nCJk1Gb — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 13, 2017

Congratulations!

I remember the day I chose my college.

Definitely life-changing, for sure!

Listen: we could debate the merits of you joining Duke and Coach K.

Some are on board:

Five-star PG Tre Jones, brother of Tyus Jones, has committed to Duke. Why he's a perfect fit there https://t.co/oqN4Jpgi4F — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) August 13, 2017

Others, not so much:

My guess is Tre chooses Duke, disagree if u want but that's a big mistake in my opinion, no championship for him at Duke — Rob (@TheSportsminn) August 13, 2017

If I was a star young athlete I would be frothing at the mouth to have to chance to write my name in history books for my home state school — Goose Oberstar (@MapleJordan43) August 14, 2017

And there you have it: today’s sports media landscape.

That’s just the way it is. You’ll get scrutinies on the choices that you make, and your basketball plays.

I, of course, have a take on you as well.

I’ve seen this:

And this:

And so, I understand why you’re the most coveted PG in the country:

BREAKING: #1 PG in the class of 2018, Tre Jones, has announced his commitment to DUKE! 😈🔵https://t.co/VjzczbqBJH pic.twitter.com/IiddK1ZJJM — #DukeNation (@TheDukeNation) August 13, 2017

All of these highlights and characterizations, and what have you, reinforces Flip’s point:

Remember sitting at practice facility with Flip. Tyus and Tre shooting around after Tyus drafted. He pointed to Tre: "He'll be a monster." — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) August 13, 2017

Yep. So I think you’ll be better than your brother, Tyus Jones, and by a wide margin, because your ceiling is incredibly high.

You’re going to be a monster at Duke.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: