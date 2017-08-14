Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Tre Jones, You’ll Be Better Than Tyus Jones
Posted by on August 14, 2017

Dear Tre Jones,

I was following the news today:

Congratulations!

I remember the day I chose my college.

Definitely life-changing, for sure!

Listen: we could debate the merits of you joining Duke and Coach K.

Some are on board:

Others, not so much:

And there you have it: today’s sports media landscape.

That’s just the way it is. You’ll get scrutinies on the choices that you make, and your basketball plays.

I, of course, have a take on you as well.

I’ve seen this:

And this:

And so, I understand why you’re the most coveted PG in the country:

All of these highlights and characterizations, and what have you, reinforces Flip’s point:

Yep. So I think you’ll be better than your brother, Tyus Jones, and by a wide margin, because your ceiling is incredibly high.

You’re going to be a monster at Duke.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s