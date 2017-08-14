Dear Tre Jones,
I was following the news today:
Congratulations!
I remember the day I chose my college.
Definitely life-changing, for sure!
Listen: we could debate the merits of you joining Duke and Coach K.
Some are on board:
Others, not so much:
And there you have it: today’s sports media landscape.
That’s just the way it is. You’ll get scrutinies on the choices that you make, and your basketball plays.
I, of course, have a take on you as well.
I’ve seen this:
And this:
And so, I understand why you’re the most coveted PG in the country:
All of these highlights and characterizations, and what have you, reinforces Flip’s point:
Yep. So I think you’ll be better than your brother, Tyus Jones, and by a wide margin, because your ceiling is incredibly high.
You’re going to be a monster at Duke.
—DP
