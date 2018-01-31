Dear Timberwolves fans,

Monday felt like a disaster:

Tuesday felt no different:

Yep, once again the Timberwolves blew the lead.

Listen: you could go on a variety of sites to figure out what happened. You could watch a million videos, tweets and reactions that try to justify the losses.

Right? The bottom line is we don’t know, for sure, what went wrong.

(We’re not miracle workers here…)

We could assign blame to free agent acquisitions—Jeff Teague‘s been the latest target—and more:

Bazz getting minutes shows how limited of a bench Thibs put together. Georges-Hunt is a great guy but is so limited offensively. Went back to Bazz hoping for offense and he just shouldn't be playing. Need wing help. I would rather Brown play over both. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) January 31, 2018

The point is we could go in all sorts of directions, and that is okay. The more creative you are, the more brilliant you’ll look.

Before you dive deeper into the rabbit hole, remember this—remember it well, okay? Right now, at this very moment, the Timberwolves are 32-22!

Ok…yeah, I hear you. Why should you care? Well, here’s why: it’s not the end of the world!

Let me say that again: Two In A Row Is Not The End Of The World!

The Timberwolves will be fine, unless they go on a ridiculous losing streak that knocks them out of contention.

Heh.

Yeah, not gonna happen!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

