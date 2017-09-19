In the 2015 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns. Then went and traded with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which sent point guard Tyus Jones to Minnesota for two second-round picks (31&36).

As a freshman at Duke, Jones averaged 11.8 points per game, 5.6 assists per game and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Tyus Jones helped lead Duke to the National Championship and a victory.! Putting up 23 points (19 in the second half), 5 assist and a rebound led him to win the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Many believed Jones would be the future point, I know I sure did! Unfortunately, Tyus has been buried behind Ricky Rubio and last season behind Kris Dunn.

due to Tyus not receiving the time he deserved his stats don’t jump off the page. His first two years he averages averaging 3.8 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game.

We know Tyus can put up numbers with the right amount of trust and time at the end of the season we saw Thibs lean more on Tyus.

As a result Against the Houston Rockets, Jones played 28 minutes and put up 17 points, seven assists, and four rebounds while shooting 6-for-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from deep.

Most Importantly he looked comfortable and confident with the ball in his hand.

Stat Prediction

12 PPG, 2 RPG, 5 APG, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 44 FG%, 40.4 FG3%

Tyus Jones will have the opportunity to show what he got to Thibodeau and the Timberwolves organization.

After trading away long time point guard Ricky Rubio and first round pick Kris Dunn. All signs point to Thibs having all the faith in the world in Jones as a backup.

His faith is in the right place Tyus is ready and has been waiting for this chance to show the world he wasn’t the National Championship MOP for no reason.

Look for Tyus to have an ample amount of opportunity to score buckets with him playing alongside Jamal Crawford, Shabazz Muhammad, Nemanja Bjelica, and Gorgui Dieng.

He also won’t be looked to as a primary scorer which works perfectly for him as a spot up shooter running the offense.

For Example in this Highlight when thibs went to Tyus in the fourth against the Toronto Raptors. Tyus spots up after Andrew Wiggins drives the lane and well you know the outcome.

He will run some plays with the starters as well which we will get to see his vision and ability to run an NBA system.

Photo: NBA